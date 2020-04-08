Share
0 0 0 0

China lifts 76-day travel ban on Wuhan, centre of the coronavirus pandemic

2 hours ago

The lockdown that served as a model for countries battling the coronavirus around the world has ended after 11 weeks: Chinese authorities are allowing residents of Wuhan to once again travel in and out of the sprawling city where the pandemic began.

