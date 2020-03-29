China: Metro stations mostly empty as public transport resumes in Wuhan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The first day of full metro service since the start of the lockdown in the city of Wuhan, the centre of the global coronavirus outbreak, began this Sunday.

Footage from a metro station shows just a few passengers waiting for trains, as the city starts to gradually lift its lockdown.

After implementing extreme hygiene measures and a strict quarantine order for residents in January, the city appears to be back on track, resuming inter-city rail and making preparations to allow air travel.

Wuhan is expected to lift its lockdown on April 8, the date when most other services will be reinstated after 10 weeks.

