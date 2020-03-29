-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
China: Metro stations mostly empty as public transport resumes in Wuhan
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The first day of full metro service since the start of the lockdown in the city of Wuhan, the centre of the global coronavirus outbreak, began this Sunday.
Footage from a metro station shows just a few passengers waiting for trains, as the city starts to gradually lift its lockdown.
After implementing extreme hygiene measures and a strict quarantine order for residents in January, the city appears to be back on track, resuming inter-city rail and making preparations to allow air travel.
Wuhan is expected to lift its lockdown on April 8, the date when most other services will be reinstated after 10 weeks.
Video ID: 20200329-014
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200329-014
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly