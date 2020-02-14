China: Millions of people quarantined to check coronavirus spread

Millions of people have been ordered to stay at home as the Chinese government tries to stop the spread of the virus.

Journalists are restricted from travelling there, but Al Jazeera obtained exclusive pictures from one of the residents trapped there.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing, China.

