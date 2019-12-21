-
China: Millions of students sit postgraduate studies entrance exam
A record number of Chinese students began sitting the national postgraduate entrance exam across the country on Saturday. Footage filmed in the city of Xi’an shows young people preparing for the tests and examination.
More than 3.4 students registered to take part, the largest number in the past 40 years, according to China’s education ministry.
The exams will be taking place over the weekend with some subjects tested on Monday.
