China: Mini-marathon takes place in Dujiangyan City as coronavirus fears run low

The Chengdu Panda Marathon took place on Sunday in Dujiangyan City, in southwestern China, as stringent measures put in place to help tackle coronavirus have begun to be relaxed throughout the country.

Footage shows runners still being subjected to temperature tests upon arrival, and encouraged to wear masks, as they took place in the first 1,000 person race in China since the start of the pandemic. “There are also many monitoring points, disinfection points, ID card checks, [wearing] mask [enforcement],” said one runner Zeng Jie, as another, Fei Deng, said running the marathon “can make us healthier and can run better.”

According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, at least 329,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 worldwide and over 14,000 people have died. There have currently been 81,397 cases confirmed in Mainland China with at least 3,265 deaths.

