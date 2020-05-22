-
China moves to end Hong Kong’s autonomy | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
Councils throw 1 June schools reopening plan into doubt – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
Football matches resume in Costa Rica as virus curbs ease - 5 hours ago
-
Ex-world champion boxer coaches French hospital workers amid Covid-19 - 6 hours ago
-
Thailand lockdown: Jobless and trapped migrant workers in limbo - 6 hours ago
-
Hong Kong activists call for protest after China vows stronger security enforcement - 6 hours ago
-
Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies arms control treaty - 7 hours ago
-
Scotland lockdown: First minister announces lifting restrictions - 8 hours ago
-
Hydroxychloroquine global trials: Drug to be tested on UK health workers - 8 hours ago
-
Hong Kong activists call for protest after China vows stronger security enforcement - 9 hours ago
China moves to end Hong Kong’s autonomy | DW News
The opening day of China’s National People’s Congress focused on a controversial security law for Hong Kong that would likely ban treason, subversion and sedition. The proposed “enforcement mechanisms,” have faced significant backlash from the US, Taiwan and pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong. “This is the end of Hong Kong, this is the end of ‘One Country, Two Systems’, make no mistake about it,” Civic Party lawmaker Dennis Kwok told reporters. DW talks to Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on the current situation.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#China #HongKong #JoshuaWong