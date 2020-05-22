China moves to end Hong Kong’s autonomy | DW News

The opening day of China’s National People’s Congress focused on a controversial security law for Hong Kong that would likely ban treason, subversion and sedition. The proposed “enforcement mechanisms,” have faced significant backlash from the US, Taiwan and pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong. “This is the end of Hong Kong, this is the end of ‘One Country, Two Systems’, make no mistake about it,” Civic Party lawmaker Dennis Kwok told reporters. DW talks to Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on the current situation.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#China #HongKong #JoshuaWong