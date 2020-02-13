-
China On Campus | 101 East
Australia’s universities are embroiled in a growing geopolitical storm.
In recent months, pro and anti-Beijing groups have clashed on campuses amid rising concerns over the Chinese government’s expanding power abroad.
Universities earn billions of dollars a year from student fees and research collaborations with China, but there are growing fears these lucrative arrangements may be putting academic institutions, and even national security, at risk.
As government ministers warn that the country faces an “unprecedented level of threat” from foreign interference, 101 East investigates the infiltration of Australia’s universities by Beijing.
