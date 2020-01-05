-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
China: Opening ceremony for world”s biggest snow festival
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The opening ceremony of the world’s largest winter festival wowed visitors on Sunday.
The 2020 Harbin Ice and Snow Festival takes place annually in China’s ‘city of ice’ Harbin.
Visitors enjoyed fireworks and a light show on the ice skating rink, despite low temperatures of around minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit).
The ‘Kingdom of Snow’ ice complex comprises 21 semi-transparent ice sculptures, each with a colourful neon light display.
It took around 10,000 workers and 15 days to build the 600,000 sq/m (6.5 million sq/ft) site, made using 170,000 cubic metres (6 million cubic feet) of ice bricks are cut from the Songhua River, which is the main river in the northern city of Harbin.
Video ID: 20200105-013
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200105-013
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly