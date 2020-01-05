China: Opening ceremony for world”s biggest snow festival

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The opening ceremony of the world’s largest winter festival wowed visitors on Sunday.

The 2020 Harbin Ice and Snow Festival takes place annually in China’s ‘city of ice’ Harbin.

Visitors enjoyed fireworks and a light show on the ice skating rink, despite low temperatures of around minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit).

The ‘Kingdom of Snow’ ice complex comprises 21 semi-transparent ice sculptures, each with a colourful neon light display.

It took around 10,000 workers and 15 days to build the 600,000 sq/m (6.5 million sq/ft) site, made using 170,000 cubic metres (6 million cubic feet) of ice bricks are cut from the Songhua River, which is the main river in the northern city of Harbin.

