China: Our house, in the middle of a… Guangzhou highway!

An old house in Guangzhou found itself entangled in between motorway lanes, as seen on footage from Monday, after its owners failed to reach an agreement with local authorities on compensation, resulting in a peculiar sight for local residents.

Reports suggest that all of the surrounding neighbours managed to negotiate terms which they consider fair, and the majority of them already relocated from the site, paving the way for the construction of the motorway bridge.

The bridge was reportedly built in approximately a week, with the authorities deciding to circumvent the old house.

One of the remaining neighbours remarked, “I think it is wrong to stick a house on the bridge. We are not expecting the owner of the house to make a contribution to our society, but they should damn support the government anyway.”

