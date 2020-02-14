China: Over 1700 medical workers infected by coronavirus – National Health Commission

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A total of 1,716 medical workers have been infected by the coronavirus in the country and six of them lost their lives said the China National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin, during a press conference in Beijing, on Friday.

“By 24:00, February 11th, there are 1716 confirmed cases within medical workers, which is 3.8 percent of the confirmed cases within China. Six of them unfortunately died, which is 0.4 percent of death cases in China.”

According to the Chinese official, China added a new category of clinical diagnosis.

“The new clinical diagnosis is beneficial to reaching the goal of ‘Diagnose Earlier, Treat Earlier, Isolate Earlier’. Especially, it can provide standardised treatment to the infected, improve the treatment success and decrease case fatality rate,” said Zeng Yixin.

Around 60,000 people have been infected in China alone with more than 350 cases declared in over 25 other countries, including Germany, the UK and the US. Three deaths have been confirmed outside China; in Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

