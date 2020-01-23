China puts Wuhan on lockdown to stem spread of coronavirus | DW News

Chinese authorities are attempting to quarantine the city of Wuhan – a metropolis of 11 million people that is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak that’s spreading across Asia and beyond. The virus originated from a seafood market in the city. All transport in and out of the city has been suspended for the lockdown, as has public transport within Wuhan. Residents have been advised to stay at home. So far, 17 people have died from the respiratory illness and almost 600 cases have been confirmed across China.

