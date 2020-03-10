China: Quanzhou hotel collapse death toll reaches 20, 10 remain missing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Vice Minister of the Ministry of Emergency Management Shang Yong said 61 people had been pulled out from under the rubble of the collapsed quarantine hotel in Quanzhou, out of which 20 were dead and 41 were injured, while 10 are still being searched for. Yong spoke in Beijing on Tuesday.

“With the rescue, by 9 am in the morning, 61 of them have been found, out of which — 20 dead and 41 injured. Now, 10 are still trapped. The rescue work is still going on intensely. According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, it is still a crucial period for rescuing,” said Yong.

“The people in the hotel are all under observation for the coronavirus, since they have been traveling outside the city to resume work in Quanzhou. We need to ensure the anti-epidemic protection as well to avoid secondary disaster,” he added.

Speaking on the causes behind the collapse, Yong said that the building was “illegally constructed and was illegally rebuilt several times.”

“It resulted in flaws and blind spots of the potential risks. The lesson [that we learned from the spilling] of blood is shocking. When the rescue is finished, we will start the investigation into the accident, to quickly find out the causes for the accident and strictly hold the person in charge accountable,” said Yong.

More than 70 people were reportedly in the building at the time it collapsed, of which 58 were under quarantine, including hotel staff and other employees.

About 1,000 firefighters and other emergency service workers have been deployed to the site. Footage obtained from the Fujian Fire Department shows the ongoing rescue operations on Monday.

