-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
China: Quanzhou hotel collapse death toll reaches 20, 10 remain missing
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Vice Minister of the Ministry of Emergency Management Shang Yong said 61 people had been pulled out from under the rubble of the collapsed quarantine hotel in Quanzhou, out of which 20 were dead and 41 were injured, while 10 are still being searched for. Yong spoke in Beijing on Tuesday.
“With the rescue, by 9 am in the morning, 61 of them have been found, out of which — 20 dead and 41 injured. Now, 10 are still trapped. The rescue work is still going on intensely. According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, it is still a crucial period for rescuing,” said Yong.
“The people in the hotel are all under observation for the coronavirus, since they have been traveling outside the city to resume work in Quanzhou. We need to ensure the anti-epidemic protection as well to avoid secondary disaster,” he added.
Speaking on the causes behind the collapse, Yong said that the building was “illegally constructed and was illegally rebuilt several times.”
“It resulted in flaws and blind spots of the potential risks. The lesson [that we learned from the spilling] of blood is shocking. When the rescue is finished, we will start the investigation into the accident, to quickly find out the causes for the accident and strictly hold the person in charge accountable,” said Yong.
More than 70 people were reportedly in the building at the time it collapsed, of which 58 were under quarantine, including hotel staff and other employees.
About 1,000 firefighters and other emergency service workers have been deployed to the site. Footage obtained from the Fujian Fire Department shows the ongoing rescue operations on Monday.
Video ID: 20200310-024
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200310-024
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly