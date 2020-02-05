China races to build more hospitals as coronavirus outbreak grows

The Chinese government has opened new facilities for those infected with the coronavirus in Hubei province. But people in Wuhan are still concerned about the lack of medical capacity and some of the visitors stuck under the Wuhan lockdown will face even further quarantine once they go home.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Beijing.

