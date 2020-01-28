Share
0 0 0 0

China races to develop vaccine before coronavirus mutates | DW News

10 mins ago

Global concerns over China’s deadly Wuhan coronavirus are mounting, as more cases are identified abroad. Germany has now confirmed its first case of the virus. More than a dozen other countries are also reporting infections. In China the death toll has jumped to 100, with more than 45-hundred confirmed cases. Domestic travel bans are already in place, and now the government has asked people to delay foreign travel. For millions, life has come to a complete standstill. With the coronavirus continuing to spread, scientists and pharmaceutical companies are racing to find a way to medically contain the virus. Lessons learned from the SARS epidemic nearly two decades ago may help them in developing a vaccine. It’s a race against time before the virus has a chance to mutate.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #WuhanCoronavirus #ChinaCoronavirus

Leave a Comment