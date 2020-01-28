China races to develop vaccine before coronavirus mutates | DW News

Global concerns over China’s deadly Wuhan coronavirus are mounting, as more cases are identified abroad. Germany has now confirmed its first case of the virus. More than a dozen other countries are also reporting infections. In China the death toll has jumped to 100, with more than 45-hundred confirmed cases. Domestic travel bans are already in place, and now the government has asked people to delay foreign travel. For millions, life has come to a complete standstill. With the coronavirus continuing to spread, scientists and pharmaceutical companies are racing to find a way to medically contain the virus. Lessons learned from the SARS epidemic nearly two decades ago may help them in developing a vaccine. It’s a race against time before the virus has a chance to mutate.

