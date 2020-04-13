China rejects discrimination claims against Africans

China said there was no discrimination against “African brothers” in the country and rejected US accusations of mistreatment of Africans in Guangzhou as an attempt to harm Beijing’s relations with African nations.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments during a daily briefing in response to accusations from the US government that authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou are taking measures targeting Africans in the city.

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke is in Hong Kong.

