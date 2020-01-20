China reports sharp rise in cases of SARS-like virus

A new respiratory illness in China is causing major concern as it revives memories of the SARS virus that killed hundreds of people, mostly in Asia, in the early 2000’s. So far, this virus has killed at least three people and infected more than 200. Fraser Jackson has more.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en