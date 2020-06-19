China says new coronavirus outbreaks in Beijing are under control | DW News

China has reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in the capital Beijing, saying that it now has the latest coronavirus outbreak under control. Authorities activated strict lockdown measures after the virus was spread at a food market earlier this week. But critics are increasingly questioning how Beijing is dealing with the crisis and how it’s suppressing any doubts about its containment policies.

