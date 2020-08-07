-
China: Severe floods hit southern city of Guangyuan
Massive floods caused by heavy rains hit the city of Guangyuan in China’s south-western province of Sichuan on Thursday.
Damaged vehicles and locals trying to save their belongings in the aftermath could be seen in footage from Friday, as streets remained flooded.
According to local reports, more than 70 people were evacuated by firefighters and emergency service workers that were deployed to the site.
