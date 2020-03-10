China: Shanghai hospital pioneers telemedicine amid coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Xuhui hospital in Shanghai is propelling telemedicine to the mainstream, as filmed on Tuesday. Footage shows doctors attending to patients remotely as the coronavirus strains medical departments.

The technology, which already exists, is expected to become more popular as countries, including Italy and parts of China, lock their countries down in a bid to contain the deadly coronavirus.

Doctors and nurses can be seen giving consultations with results digitally sent over, in what is projected to force the medical industry into a revolution.

Medical professionals from Shanghai’s hospital can be contacted by patients across China by filling out an application on their mobile phone detailing issues and symptoms before being connected to a doctor via video link.

Doctors in Chinese hospital Chengdu reportedly completed the first remote coronavirus test in February.

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 117,500 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 4,250 people have died. There have currently been 80,757 cases confirmed in Mainland China, where the virus originated.

