-
China: Shanghai stock exchange hit by oil price crash
Stockbrokers in Shanghai felt the fallout from Monday’s unprecedented US oil price crash when on Tuesday morning the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and other markets took a hit worldwide.
Monday’s historic collapse left oil prices below zero for the first time ever. With global supplies larger than ever due to the unused excess caused by the coronavirus outbreak and worldwide social distancing measures, the costs of storing oil are now higher than the value of the oil itself.
Throughout Asia the situation is similar. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng took a 2.2 percent hit, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by almost 2 percent as well. China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.9 percent in value.
Video ID: 20200421-031
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200421-031
Contact: [email protected]
