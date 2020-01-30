-
China: Shanghai streets filmed empty as city on lockdown over coronavirus
Mobile footage filmed on Thursday shows deserted streets in Shanghai, a sprawling Chinese city of more than 24 million. It’s one of the cities that were put lockdown over the outbreak of coronavirus.
The coronavirus which originated in Wuhan has killed 170 people and infected nearly 8,000 across the country.
The government imposed travel restrictions and advised people to stay at home for the duration of the Lunar New Year holidays which have been extended until Sunday.
