China: Shanghai”s French Concession a ghost town in coronavirus outbreak
Shanghai’s once-bustling and often-crowded French Concession was quiet and desolate as the coronavirus further tightened its grip on China on Friday.
Streets were deserted and shops remained closed as the number of infected surpassed 100 cases in the Chinese port.
Almost 10,000 people in China alone are combatting the deadly virus with the death toll jumping to 200 on Friday.
The coronavirus which started in the Wuhan city in mainland China has now spread to 23 countries around the world with the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring it a global health emergency.
