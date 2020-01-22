-
China: Shenhzen residents depart for Lunar New Year holidays despite coronavirus outbreak
Crowds of travellers departed from Shenzhen on Wednesday, as they set off to celebrate the Lunar New Year in their hometowns, despite cases of the deadly new coronavirus in the southern Chinese city.
The majority of the people seen in footage from Shenzhen’s North Railway station can be seen wearing surgical masks in a bid to stave off infection, as they queue to purchase tickets and enter the transport hub.
Locals commented about the spread of the outbreak from outside Shenzen’s Third People’s Hospital where two people with the virus are reportedly being held in quarantine.
“According to the news, this virus is spreading quickly. As a driver, I have to be in contact with many people daily, so I must take precautionary measures”, said rider-hailing service driver Mr. Peng.
Nine people have died and 440 have been infected by the deadly respiratory coronavirus, according to China’s National Health Commission.
An outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by a newly emerging coronavirus – also known as 2019-nCoV – was reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, with the virus subsequently being diagnosed in Beijing, Shanghai, and outside of China.
