China: Shenzhen slowly returns to normal as covid cases dwindle

Life in the Chinese city of Shenzhen started to show signs of going back to normal after the coronavirus-related shutdown, with footage from Friday showing people on the streets and visiting reopened local landmarks.

Footage shows tourists and locals walking outside, as some of them visited the ‘Window of the World’ theme park, were box offices were closed, but visitors were allowed inside as long as they had online tickets purchased and had their temperature checked at the entrance.

“I am not worried about the pandemic right now since it is under control, it’s fine to travel and work here,” said park visitor Mr Xu.

“I think China is a great country. We are standing together in the fight against COVID-19 virus and slowly the situation has improved. I believe China will get better soon,” said Mr Ma, another visitor.

The Shenzhen Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reportedly announced that all the districts in the city were considered low-risk areas, for which controls in the city are expected to be reduced and all public spaces expected to be reopened to the public.

China, which has reported more than 82,000 coronavirus cases and over 3,000 deaths has been slowly easing restrictions imposed in the beginning of the outbreak.

