China slowly gets back to business under shadow of coronavirus

The Chinese government is keen to restart the economy after an extended Lunar New Year holiday but many businesses remain shut, wary of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The epidemic is also having an impact on a major trade show in Europe, with Amazon becoming the latest tech company to pull out of the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona that’s scheduled to start on February 24.

