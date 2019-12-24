-
China: South Korea, Japan and China agree to promote N. Korea-US dialogue
South Korea, Japan and China agreed to work on promoting dialogue between North Korea and the US, said South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a press conference held with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. The three leaders met for a trilateral summit in the south-western Chinese city of Chengdu on Tuesday.
Moon Jae-in said that the three countries “agreed to continue close cooperation and communication for the denuclearisation and lasting peace of the Korean Peninsula,” before adding “we decided to work together to ensure that denuclearisation and peace will practically continue through prompt dialogue between the U.S and North Korea.”
Li Keqiang also put the emphasis on “dialogue and concertation” and said that “the three countries will continuously work with the rest of the world to use the political and diplomatic [means] to seek solution[s].”
Talks between North Korea and the US are on deadlock, as Pyongyang threatened Washington with a “Christmas gift” in early December, prompting fears of a possible missile launch.
