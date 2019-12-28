China-Taiwan relations: Beijing keeps pressure on Taipei

Tensions between China and Taiwan have further deteriorated this year – and may only worsen in 2020.

The result of Taiwan’s presidential election in January could determine whether it continues to resist pressure from Beijing to unify with the mainland – or slowly gives into it.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Taiwan #China #TaiwanElection2020