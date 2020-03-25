China: The slow return to normality

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

The Great Wall of China partially re-opened to visitors on Tuesday, two months after closing amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was the latest sign that life in China is slowly starting to return to normal.

