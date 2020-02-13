China: “There is no real danger to me” – Brit living in coronavirus outbreak epicentre Wuhan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A UK national, Charlie Parker, who chose to stay behind in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the centre of a novel coronavirus epidemic in Hubei Province, said on Thursday that he feels “safe” and that there is no “danger” for him.

“At the moment, I am still not trying to leave, I don’t feel there is a need to leave. If I am keeping myself clean and stay in my apartment, then there really is no danger to me,” said Charlie.

The conditions in Wuhan do not seem “to be changing too much in terms of danger or restrictions,” according to Charlie, who described his situation as “mostly waiting inside [the apartment],” and being allowed to leave only “once every three days to buy food from the supermarket.”

“But when I go out to the supermarket for example, I will wear this mask and glasses and gloves. And then when I return home, I disinfect my clothes, myself and anything that I buy, I also disinfect.”

Charlie said that he had “zero direct communication with the British government and the British embassy,” and that the information that they communicate via the WeChat platform “is not super helpful.”

“If this was to continue, say for a much longer extended period of time, I am talking, months rather than weeks, then I would have to probably consider leaving,” added Charlie.

More than 1,100 people have died and more than 45,000 have been confirmed infected by the novel virus which first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late December.

The city was put under lockdown on January 23.

