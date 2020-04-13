China: THOUSANDS flock to mountain range as govt. eases coronavirus restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Over the weekend, thousands of visitors flocked to the Huangshan mountain range, a popular site among tourists and locals in southern Anhui province, as China started to lift coronavirus restrictions and emerge from months of lockdown.

Footage filmed on Sunday shows the World Heritage Site of UNESCO packed with people, who had been stuck in apartments for months. A reported 20,000 visitors visited the mountain range.

Crowded pathways with many visitors without face protection and not following social distancing guidelines on the mountain range could be seen in the video. However, visitors needed to have their mobile phone apps scanned, which ensures they are at low risk of being infected as indicated by location tracking data.

On Sunday, China reported the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks, with many experts warning of a second wave of the pandemic.

