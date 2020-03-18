China to expel more US journalists in escalating row over media

China has revoked the reporting credentials of journalists from three major American newspapers.

The foreign ministry says it is a “countermeasure” against what it calls “unreasonable oppression” by the United States.

It is the latest in an escalating media feud between the Chinese and US governments.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

