China to release GDP figures as small businesses hurt most

2 hours ago

China is expected to release its latest quarterly GDP figures on Friday and analysts are not expecting good news.
The world’s second-largest economy has slowed to a standstill because of the coronavirus outbreak, and small businesses are among the worst affected.
Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu has this report from Beijing.

