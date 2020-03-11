China: Truck seen disinfecting streets of Lanzhou amid coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A truck was seen sanitising the streets of Lanzhou on Wednesday, as Chinese authorities battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the coronavirus outbreak first began in China, the country has seen its cases rise to nearly 81,000 with over 3,000 fatalities from the illness.

According to the latest report by the World Health Organization (WHO), there are almost 120,000 affected by the flu-like virus, also known as COVID-19, worldwide.

