China: Uighurs convicted in sham trials at Xinjiang camps | DW Exclusive

15 hours ago

More than one million Uighurs have been disappeared into China’s internment camps in Xinjiang province according to UN estimates. A DW investigation reveals how many of them were tried for their alleged “crimes” in sham trials.
