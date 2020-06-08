-
Coronavirus: UK enforcing quarantine for incoming travellers on Monday amid travel industry worries - 13 hours ago
Zimbabwe opposition arrests: Five officials in custody after entering party headquarters - 13 hours ago
‘No to racism!’: Statues targeted as George Floyd anti-racism protests spread across Europe - 14 hours ago
George Floyd killing: US cities ease curfews and security measures after peaceful protests - 14 hours ago
Project in Russia spreads passion for books amid lockdown - 14 hours ago
Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro - 15 hours ago
Boris Johnson: Anti-racism protests ‘subverted by thuggery’ – Top stories this morning – BBC - 15 hours ago
China: Uighurs convicted in sham trials at Xinjiang camps | DW Exclusive - 15 hours ago
NYC mayor vows to shift funding from NYPD to youth initiatives - 16 hours ago
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Sun 7 June – Springwatch – BBC - 19 hours ago
More than one million Uighurs have been disappeared into China’s internment camps in Xinjiang province according to UN estimates. A DW investigation reveals how many of them were tried for their alleged “crimes” in sham trials.
