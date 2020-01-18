China: Venezuelan FM calls China a ‘fundamental ally’ during presser in Beijing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza held a press conference in Beijing on Friday, where he praised China as a “fundamental ally to Venezuela.

“China is a fundamental ally to Venezuela. Commander Hugo Chavez, already envisioned by the year 1999, 2000 the necessity to establish a close relationship with the People’s Republic of China, with its leadership and its capacities,” Arreaza said.

During the presser, Arreaza compared the “overwhelming similarities” between the protests in Hong Kong and with the unrest in Venezuela. The foreign minister said that Venezuela had offered their expertise to Beijing, as he claimed that “the violent tactics that the protesters claim as non-violent are the same, the pressure on the security forces is the same.”

Jorge Arreaza is the first Foreign Minister China has received in 2020. The Venezuelan top diplomat already held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Vice President Wang Qishan.

