China: Vice Premier Liu He to sign trade deal in US

China’s Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington D.C. next week to sign the first phase of an “economic and trade agreement” with the US, said Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng during a briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

Liu He is to lead a delegation to Washington from January 13 to 15.

“The two teams are in close communication on specific arrangements for the signing of the agreement,” said Gao Feng, speaking of US and Chinese delegations.

“We will be more open. We are willing to strengthen cooperation with other countries in the world, promote scientific and technological innovation, share scientific and technological achievements, work together to solve human development problems, and benefit the people of all countries in the world,” he added.

The ‘Phase 1’ trade deal that was announced in December will see the US lower its trade tariffs on Chinese products and China facilitate an increase of US imports into the country.

