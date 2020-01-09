-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
China: Vice Premier Liu He to sign trade deal in US
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
China’s Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington D.C. next week to sign the first phase of an “economic and trade agreement” with the US, said Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng during a briefing in Beijing on Thursday.
Liu He is to lead a delegation to Washington from January 13 to 15.
“The two teams are in close communication on specific arrangements for the signing of the agreement,” said Gao Feng, speaking of US and Chinese delegations.
“We will be more open. We are willing to strengthen cooperation with other countries in the world, promote scientific and technological innovation, share scientific and technological achievements, work together to solve human development problems, and benefit the people of all countries in the world,” he added.
The ‘Phase 1’ trade deal that was announced in December will see the US lower its trade tariffs on Chinese products and China facilitate an increase of US imports into the country.
Video ID: 20200109-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200109-011
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly