China: Wuhan re-opens train stations, metro, signaling end of lockdown

In what seems to be an unofficial end to its severe containment measures, Wuhan has welcomed the the arrival of trains and re-opened its metro lines, after nearly two months of a complete shutdown.

What was once the global centre of the coronavirus pandemic has now slowly come back to life, footage shows, whilst Europe enforces strict protocol after seeing its number of cases and total deaths far surpass China’s.

“[Train departures] will start in a few more days. As you can see, it’s very quiet but also very clean. There’s a lot of staff cleaning and preparing the station before to be open completely. So I think this is very good for Wuhan,” said Charlie Parker, a British citizen who has braved quarantine conditions for months.

Wuhan will reportedly begin rail departures and a resumption of its air travel on April 8, the date authorities are expected to officially lift the city’s lockdown.

