-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
China: Wuhan re-opens train stations, metro, signaling end of lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
In what seems to be an unofficial end to its severe containment measures, Wuhan has welcomed the the arrival of trains and re-opened its metro lines, after nearly two months of a complete shutdown.
What was once the global centre of the coronavirus pandemic has now slowly come back to life, footage shows, whilst Europe enforces strict protocol after seeing its number of cases and total deaths far surpass China’s.
“[Train departures] will start in a few more days. As you can see, it’s very quiet but also very clean. There’s a lot of staff cleaning and preparing the station before to be open completely. So I think this is very good for Wuhan,” said Charlie Parker, a British citizen who has braved quarantine conditions for months.
Wuhan will reportedly begin rail departures and a resumption of its air travel on April 8, the date authorities are expected to officially lift the city’s lockdown.
Video ID: 20200328-032
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-032
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly