China: Wuhan’s East Lake comes back to life as residents return after lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Wuhan residents have returned to East Lake, to sail and walk in the woods, after a months-long lockdown in what was once the epicentre of the global coronavirus pandemic, as seen in footage from Saturday.

Residents can be seen enjoying the spring weather by the lake, which is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the city, sitting on its banks while some boats were sailing by.

Lake visitors were reportedly asked to scan their health code and to take their temperature when entering the area.

“I think life has already returned to normal. I have been out of my apartment over 10 times since 8th April April 18, 2020,” said one of the lake’s visitors, who added that “I feel Wuhan is revitalizing. But Wuhan is not noisy like it used to be. It is reborn.”

Another visitor said “We still pay attention to virus prevention and control, always wearing masks when we are out.”

Local authorities began easing restrictions in Wuhan after almost 7,000 residential compounds were classified as “epidemic-free,” allowing their residents to leave their homes for two hours at a time.

Video ID: 20200418-033

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200418-033

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly