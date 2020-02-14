Share
China’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 1400, but new fatalities drop from previous day

The death toll from China’s coronavirus epidemic rose to 1,483 on Friday but the number of new infections in hard-hit Hubei province fell after a change in case definitions caused a massive increase the previous day.

