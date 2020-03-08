China’s coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7

At least seven people in China have been killed after a hotel used as a quarantine centre for the coronavirus epidemic collapsed.

Rescue workers have pulled out 47 of 70 people trapped in the building from under the rubble but more than a dozen people are still trapped.

It is not yet clear what caused the collapse as the hotel opened less than two years ago.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

