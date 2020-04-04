China’s day of mourning: Other Asian nations tighten restrictions

China has come to standstill to honour thousands of coronavirus victims during a national day of mourning.

Health workers who have died were given a special mention, including a doctor who raised early alarms.

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke reports.

