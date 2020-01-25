China’s Hubei: ‘Epicentre’ of coronavirus

The growing coronavirus outbreak is casting a shadow over the Chinese Lunar New Year and causing alarm around the world.

Hubei province – the “epicentre” of the outbreak – is facing a severe medical situation, according to an official there.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler has the lastest details from Beijing, China.

