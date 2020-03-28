China’s Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown

After more than two months of lockdown, restrictions are being eased in China’s Wuhan city. That is the place where the new coronavirus outbreak began.

People are now allowed to enter the city but its 11 million residents are barred from leaving until April 8.

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke reports.

