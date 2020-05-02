China’s Lego video messaging targets both U.S. & Europe

“The Chinese embassy in Paris has been at the tip of a campaign of disinformation and lies targeting not just the U.S., but also Europe,” warns Politico Paris correspondent Rym Momtaz.

She points to the embassy’s Twitter feed displaying Beijing’s #coronavirus Lego video and.talks about how the European Commission’s come under fire for diplomatically watering down its own criticism of #China.

More in #WorldThisWeek…

