China’s unity song backfires as propaganda on South China Sea

A song released by China to highlight its partnership with the Philippines against the COVID-19 outbreak is being criticised as propaganda.

It has been “disliked” more than 100,000 times on YouTube.

Many Filipinos found the lyrics a thinly veiled attempt by Beijing to reassert its claims over the disputed South China Sea.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #China #SouthChinaSea