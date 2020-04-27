Share
China’s unity song backfires as propaganda on South China Sea

26 mins ago

A song released by China to highlight its partnership with the Philippines against the COVID-19 outbreak is being criticised as propaganda.
It has been “disliked” more than 100,000 times on YouTube.
Many Filipinos found the lyrics a thinly veiled attempt by Beijing to reassert its claims over the disputed South China Sea.
Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports.

