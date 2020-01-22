China’s Wuhan coronavirus: What we know so far | DW News

The death toll in the outbreak of a new corona-virus in China has jumped to 17, with nearly 500 confirmed cases. There’s growing fear the disease could spread. And the virus is on the move. Hong Kong and Macau have confirmed infections. Other regions have also reported a handful of cases in Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, and also the US. The World Health Organization is meeting in Geneva to decide whether to declare a global public health emergency. Health authorities have traced the virus to a seafood market in Wuhan. They’re still trying to figure out the exact source, and how it’s adapting. But they have confirmed human-to-human transmission.

