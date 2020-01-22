-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
China’s Wuhan coronavirus: What we know so far | DW News
The death toll in the outbreak of a new corona-virus in China has jumped to 17, with nearly 500 confirmed cases. There’s growing fear the disease could spread. And the virus is on the move. Hong Kong and Macau have confirmed infections. Other regions have also reported a handful of cases in Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, and also the US. The World Health Organization is meeting in Geneva to decide whether to declare a global public health emergency. Health authorities have traced the virus to a seafood market in Wuhan. They’re still trying to figure out the exact source, and how it’s adapting. But they have confirmed human-to-human transmission.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle