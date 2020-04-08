China’s Wuhan ends coronavirus lockdown but concerns remain

Nearly three months after it was sealed off from the world, Wuhan has opened its doors again.

Ten of thousands of people have been allowed to leave the city which was once the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

But it remains under close watch – with tight health restrictions in place to avoid a second wave of infections.

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke reports.

