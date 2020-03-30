China’s Wuhan sees return to normal life

China has lifted more of the controls that kept 11 million people under quarantine in the city of Wuhan – where the coronavirus pandemic originated.

Shops and malls are slowly reopening – although with strict limits on how many people are allowed inside.

The final restrictions preventing people from leaving the city will be lifted on April 8.

But other countries in the Asia Pacific region are tightening their rules.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports.

