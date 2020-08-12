Chinese artist creates wall paintings using burning charcoal

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Chinese artist Wang Wenchao also known by his nickname Chao Ge has been using burning charcoal to create wall paintings in Ningguo, Xuancheng.

On Saturday, Wang Wenchao used burning charcoal to paint a dragon on a wall, showcasing his art.

Wang Wenchao who said he had started with charcoal paintings since February explained: “I have had the dream of painting with burning charcoal since I was a kid. I used the normal coal to paint when I was young but I couldn’t light it up because it was too dangerous and my parents would not agree.”

The artist, who usually paints Chinese zodiac figures and superheroes, also commented on the challenges his pieces of art pose by saying: “The most difficult part is the scale of each part in the painting because the painting is always giant. It is also a bit dangerous to draw the picture with fire. I need to pay more attention to my hair and skin because they may be burned by accident.”

