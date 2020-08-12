-
8 signs you’re in survival mode and how to start living – BBC - 8 hours ago
-
Champions League ‘Final Eight’ kicks off as PSG and Atalanta clash in Lisbon - 8 hours ago
-
Belarus protests: Third night of anger as opposition candidate flees - 8 hours ago
-
Covid-19 in France: PM Castex warns country “going the wrong way” - 8 hours ago
-
Spain: Royal family”s visit divides Mallorca residents in wake of Juan Carlos departure - 8 hours ago
-
Hong Kong tensions: Extradition deals with France and Germany suspended - 8 hours ago
-
Scotland derailment: at least one dead, FM Sturgeon declares major incident - 8 hours ago
-
Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacts to the early reports of a train derailing - 8 hours ago
-
UEFA’s final eight: Champions league Knockout tournament starts today in Lisbon - 8 hours ago
-
UNICEF: Conflict in Syria forces children into child labour - 9 hours ago
Chinese artist creates wall paintings using burning charcoal
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Chinese artist Wang Wenchao also known by his nickname Chao Ge has been using burning charcoal to create wall paintings in Ningguo, Xuancheng.
On Saturday, Wang Wenchao used burning charcoal to paint a dragon on a wall, showcasing his art.
Wang Wenchao who said he had started with charcoal paintings since February explained: “I have had the dream of painting with burning charcoal since I was a kid. I used the normal coal to paint when I was young but I couldn’t light it up because it was too dangerous and my parents would not agree.”
The artist, who usually paints Chinese zodiac figures and superheroes, also commented on the challenges his pieces of art pose by saying: “The most difficult part is the scale of each part in the painting because the painting is always giant. It is also a bit dangerous to draw the picture with fire. I need to pay more attention to my hair and skin because they may be burned by accident.”
Video ID: 20200811-031
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200811-031
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly