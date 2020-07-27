Chinese authorities seize US consulate in Chengdu amid rising tensions

Beijing announced the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed as of 10am (0200 GMT) on Monday, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas.

